Former Perry County judge sentenced for inappropriate contact with a child

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Perry County District Judge has been sentenced to at least 60 days and no more than 23 months in prison in connection to two investigations.

Michael Schechterly faced charges including corruption of minors, intimidation of witnesses/victim, and obstructing administration or law of other governmental functions.

State Police investigated Schechterly after community members were concerned about his contact with children.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Schechterly had regularly interacted with children through “Royal Rangers,” a program created by his church.

The State Police investigation revealed that Schecterly allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy in 2012, in addition to another occasion related to a previously filed indecent assault charge.

Schechterly was also accused of preventing a woman from reporting sexual misconduct allegations against a constable.

Schechterly was approved for a work release and was given credit for eight days previously served.