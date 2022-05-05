BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — With less than two weeks before the Pennsylvania Primary elections, former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum is endorsing State Senator Jake Corman for governor.

Santorum, a former two-term senator, cited Corman’s record on abortion and taxes as the motivation for his endorsement.

“Jake Corman is a fighter,” Santorum said. “He’s spent his life in public service fighting hard to protect the life of unborn children, and he never backs down from a fight.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by Sen. Santorum,” Corman said. “Not only is Rick a friend, but I’ve admired how he’s been a stalwart defender of the sanctity of life. I’m glad to have him on our team.”

Corman, who entered the race in November 2021, formally filed a petition in Commonwealth Court last month to withdraw his candidacy. However, later that afternoon he petitioned the court to dismiss his original petition to withdraw.

“Two developments today have led me to decide to remain in the race for governor: President Trump’s statement on the race and my conversation directly with the president. He encouraged me to keep fighting, and that’s what I’m going to do – keep fighting for the people of Pennsylvania,” said Corman.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

The news of Corman’s planned exit from the race comes amid former President Donald Trump’s statement that he will not endorse William McSwain in the Governor’s race.

Corman had hired former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway as an advisor to his campaign.

Corman, a Bellefonte resident, received 4% support in a WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll released in early April.