YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A former York City police officer who was charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl will not face any jail time.

Joseph Palmer Jr., 29, will spend five years on probation, must complete sex offender treatment, and abide by sex offender conditions, according to online court documents.

The conditions were set during an appearance before York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness on Wednesday.

He is still allowed to see his children and can use the internet but strictly for employment purposes. He’s not allowed to have contact with the victim’s family.

Six out of the eight charges were dropped during Palmer’s guilty plea on Wednesday. The sexual assault, corruption of minors and child porn charges were dismissed, online court docs show.

Palmer, who was a juvenile engagement officer for the city, was charged in 2022 for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl. He pled guilty to corruption of minors as part of the plea.

As long as Palmer complies with the conditions of his sentencing, his probation would then become non-reporting status after three years. He was also ordered by the judge to pay restitution.