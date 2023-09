ANNVILE, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a solemn Saturday morning at Fort Indiantown Gap for the 12th annual “March for the Fallen.”

The march is dedicated to honoring and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. The opening ceremony began at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and was then followed by the march.

The event brings together gold star families, military personnel veterans, and the community.