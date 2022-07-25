DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were called to Klinger Services LLC, in Dauphin County after four catalytic converters were cut off and stolen.

According to Troopers, four vehicles had the catalytic converters cut off of them and stolen between July 19 and July 21.

The theft took place at Klinger Services LLC, 10115 Allentown Boulevard, East Hanover Township, Dauphin County. Troopers are still looking for the thief.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Trooper THOMAS at PSP Harrisburg (717) 671-7500 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.