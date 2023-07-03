(WHTM) — This Fourth of July will be the first one under a stricter set of fireworks laws.

The idea is to avoid another serious accident, like the one that happened exactly two years ago on the eve of July Fourth, 2021.

An eight-year-old boy died in a house fire in West York Borough and investigators blamed improperly discarded fireworks. Some people, however, blame Pennsylvania’s fireworks rules which got looser in 2017.

“Here in Harrisburg, we did see a significant spike in fires over the last several years with fireworks,” Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline said. “I am pleased to report, though, last year we did see a decrease for the first time in about five years.”

To keep that momentum going remember that state law prohibits fireworks within 150 feet of any vehicle or building. You can’t set them off on public or private property without the permission of the property owner.

You can only set fireworks off until 10 p.m. Monday, July 3, and if you’re doing it Tuesday night, you need to finish by 1:00 a.m.

And keep in mind those are the minimum state requirements. Each local municipality can potentially have stricter rules.