CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials are requesting the public’s help in finding a man who escaped from House Arrest on Thursday, March 17.

According to the release, Elijah Pough Jr. was confined to a residence in Chambersburg and the charges related to his escape are being filed by the Chambersburg Police.

Pough was originally arrested back in September 2021 on crimes related to an assault that occurred on the 500 block of South Second Street. A CRIMEWATCH report said he and a 16-year-old assaulted a person who sustained significant injuries.

Anyone with information as to where Pough is should call the Chambersburg Police. Residents can also contact Officer Deneen with Franklin County Adult Probation with any information at 717-264-6613 ext. 21511.