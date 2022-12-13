CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners awarded over $10 million in IMPACT! grant funding to 127 non-profit, municipal, and municipal authority projects across Franklin County.

IMPACT! Grant Program funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and was officially approved for use in this manner during the Franklin County board’s Dec 7, 2022 public meeting. According to the Franklin County Government, this grant funding was to be used for the purpose of supporting local recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to receive the IMPACT! grant funding, proposed projects were required to meet one or more of the following goals:

Provide general governmental services that were delayed, impeded, or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Revitalize negatively affected communities that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Support key infrastructure projects (water, sewer, stormwater, broadband)

Additionally, municipalities and municipal authorities are required to contribute a 50% match for their proposed projects if awarded the IMPACT! grant, according to the Franklin County government. Non-profits are not required to match the funds for their proposed project if awarded the grant funding.

According to the Franklin County Government, the county highlighted key projects that fit the criteria for the IMPACT! grant, including projects such as:

Creating affordable housing

Providing resources for disadvantaged communities

Enhancing public infrastructure

Improving outdoor space

Improving “green” infrastructure projects

Funding for vocational & educational programs

Funding for mental & physical health programs

Expanding & improving broadband

According to the Franklin County government, 108 non-profit projects were awarded a total of about $7.2 million in IMPACT! grant funding. Additionally, 19 municipal and municipal authority projects received about $3 million in IMPACT! grant funding. Applicants were chosen by an evaluation team, comprised of county staff members to assess the proposed projects eligibility and to prioritize the proposals for funding.

“These awards will truly have a positive impact across the county in a number of ways

and through a wide range of projects and initiatives,” Franklin County Commissioner

Chairman Dave Keller said.

Currently, Franklin County is in the process of contacting successful applicants and then moving forward in the next stage of the IMPACT! Grant Program.

The county received a total of 139 applications for the IMPACT! Grant Program – requesting more than $38.4 million.