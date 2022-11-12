FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Community Emergency Response Team, which is also known as CERT, held a training event involving real-life simulations on Saturday.

The simulations were developed to provide hands-on training for volunteer emergency responders to assist them to help those in need and to ensure they do so safely.

“We practice safe practices for us, we provide medical treatment to people as we rescue them. We perform triage, just knowing who are the higher priority patients for when we need to evacuate them and then we perform damage assessment which is analyzing an outside structure (to see if it) is safe to enter (or) is it not,” Chief Nathaniel Stoner of the CERT team said.

This was the first simulation training held for the CERT Team. However, they are hoping this will become an annual event.