FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The hearing for a Franklin County mother who has been charged after reportedly disappearing with her two daughters for three years has been pushed back.

Lashada Lee turned herself in on April 19. Lee has been charged with two counts of interference with the custody of children.

Police believe she took two girls, who were five and seven years old at the time and fled to the Washington D.C. Area after losing custody of them.

The hearing has now been scheduled for May 9.