CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners voiced their opposition to the construction of a 676-unit apartment complex during a March 15 meeting.

According to Franklin County, the Wyomissing-based Metropolitan 4 LLC applied for a conditional use permit back in December 2022. This permit was to develop on 70-acres of vacant farmland in the Guildford Hills area of Greene Township.

This 70-acres of land is currently zoned as ‘R-1 low-density residential’, which means that the parcel allows for single family homes or buildings containing a small number of housing units.

The application submitted by Metropolitan 4 LLC asks Greene Township to authorize the development of a 33-building, 676 garden-style unit, apartment complex.

Though Greene Township will have the final say, the Franklin County Commissioners made their opposition to the project very clear.

“Zoning decisions fall under the purview of each municipality. However, as Franklin County’s elected leaders, it is the commissioners’ responsibility to look out for the best interests of our residents at all times,” Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller said. “This proposed development contradicts best practices for smart, harmonious growth in our community.”

The Franklin County Commissioners cited multiple reasons for why they oppose this proposed project:

A project of this magnitude would create a population density and increased traffic volume, which they do not have the infrastructure to support.

This project contradicts County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan since 5 of the 33 buildings would be in the Long Pine Dam inundation area. It should be noted that Greene Township adopted this Hazard Mitigation Plan back in 2018.

Overall, project does not align with the County’s comprehensive plan, which outlines responsible land use strategies that include suburban residential development in areas with existing transportation and infrastructure investments.

“We cannot, in good faith, support this project,” Commissioner Bob Ziobrowski said. “We

hope that, given these factors along with growing concerns within the community, that the

Greene Township Supervisors will make a decision that is in the best interest of our community and local residents.”

According to Greene Township, they will be holding a public hearing to discuses the proposed apartment complex project on Wednesday, March 22 at 6p.m. at the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, which is located on 101 W. Main Street.

It is unknown whether the township will make their decision that night or not.

abc27 reached out to Metropolitan 4 LLC for comment, but have not heard back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.