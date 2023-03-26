WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Franklin County are investigating a bomb threat that was made to a Franklin County Walmart on Saturday, March 25.

According to Washington Township Police, at 5:42 p.m. members of the police department responded to the Walmart on 12751 Washington Township Boulevard for a report of a man who made a bomb threat to a Walmart employee. Because of this, the building was evacuated.

Members of multiple agencies including the Washington Township Police Department and K-9 handlers from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Carlisle Police Department, Capital City Police, Dauphin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police cleared the store and deemed it safe.

The man who made the threat was identified but their identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing at this time.