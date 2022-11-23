CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Government released its proposed 2023 budget totaling $170 million earlier today, on Nov. 23, 2022.

This proposed budget for 2023 will maintain its current property tax millage rate of 29.1 mills for residents. According to Franklin County, this proposed budget will mark its seventh consecutive year without a general fund tax increase for its residents.

“A strong, diversified economy is essential to the long-term quality of life in Franklin County. With a possible recession on the horizon in 2023, we are focused on ensuring the longevity of the business community with continued funding for the Franklin County Area Development Corporation, no general fund tax increase for the seventh straight year, and support for affordable housing and workforce development initiatives,” Commissioner Bob Ziobrowski said.

Franklin County’s 2023 proposed budget prioritized funding for the following:

Streamlining the government and its delivery of services to residents by improving/ modernizing their current technology

Maintaining services that support Franklin County residents by providing ample funding for human services, which includes the funding of programs for children, seniors, disabled individuals, veterans, and treatments for mental health/ drug and alcohol abuse.

Providing competitive pay and benefits, as well as providing necessary resources for staff, while also ensuring continuity of operations

Upholding public safety and security

“Consistent with previous budgets, the 2023 budget features a continued emphasis on

criminal justice and human services to leverage state and federal grant opportunities to

implement evidence-based practices in community supervision, re-entry into the community

from jail, alternatives to incarceration, pre-arrest or pre-charge diversion from the criminal

the justice system, medication-assisted treatment for substance abuse, and housing with enhanced

supervision and services for individuals with mental health challenges, and treatment court

for individuals with chronic substance abuse and behavioral health issues,” Chairman of Franklin County Prison Board and Franklin County Commissioner Jon Flannery said.

In addition to the funding priorities laid out by Franklin County, they have also allocated $10 million in funding for the county’s Court Facilities Improvement Project, which according to Franklin County, will move all of the county’s court-related offices to a single downtown Chambersburg location. This $10 million allocation is just part of a $15.2 million which is budgeted for renovations to the courthouse annex as well.

According to Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller, due to extra grant funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), county-wide partnerships are also being enhanced in several different areas such as:

Fire and EMS

Educations

Economic Development

Parks and Recreation

Historic Preservation

Tourism

Healthcare

Water and Sewer infrastructure

Stormwater Management and Conservation

It should also be noted that according to Franklin County, due to ARPA and county funding, they were able to preserve an additional 1,000 acres of farmland this past year.

The entire 2023 proposed budget for Franklin County is available to view online by clicking here, and can also be viewed at the commissioner’s office located at 272 N. Second St., Chambersburg.

According to Franklin County, the 2023 proposed budget is expected to be finalized and adopted by 11 am on Dec. 14, 2022.