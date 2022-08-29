PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, it is important to make sure you’re taking the right steps towards celebrating safely. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, The Decide to Ride campaign is bringing $15 Uber vouchers to select Pa. counties.

In September of 2021, Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and Uber announced the launch of their coalition aimed at putting an end to drunk driving. Decide to Ride is a campaign and initiative run by the coalition to help reach consumers and end drunk driving.

The program’s reach has been expanded in 2022 by partnering with local police departments, nonprofits, and local business. The next voucher program is focusing and centering around Labor Day Weekend.

The following metro areas will be targeted by the campaign: York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon counties.

You can get your free $15 ride voucher here.

The vouchers are good from Friday, September 2 to Tuesday, September 6 and can be used if you are being picked up or dropped off in the counties above.