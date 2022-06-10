YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Expo Center is set to host a free dental clinic from June 10 through June 11, 2022. The group Mission of Mercy PA provides professional dental services to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Mission of Mercy PA is prepared to help 1,500 patients with cleanings, fillings, root canals, and more; The dental clinic may cost the group upwards of $1 million, but the event organizers are ready for the challenge.

“We want to do the greatest good for the greatest amount of people. We treat people with respect, everyone wears a name tag and you call people by name, you don’t say ‘oh, you’re a patient,’ you instill trust,” said Nancy Rosenthal, Dentist for Mission of Mercy PA.

The event will run from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. on June 11.