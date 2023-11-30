LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital has announced that it will be offering free Mental Health First Aid trainings in December.

The two trainings being offered will include a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training and an Adult Mental Health First Aid Training.

The Youth training will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, at The Factory Ministries, located at 3293 Lincoln Hwy East, in Paradise. The goal of the training is to teach adults how to help adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18 who are facing a mental health or addiction challenge or crisis.

Organizers say the Youth training is designed primarily for adults who interact with adolescents often. This includes family members, teachers, school staff, neighbors, health and human services workers, and others.

The Adult training will be held at the same location and during the same hours on December 14. The goal of this training is to teach neighbors, family members, caregivers, co-workers, friends, health and human services workers, and others how to help an adult who is struggling with mental health or addiction.

During both trainings, participants will learn the common signs and symptoms of both mental health and substance use challenges and how to interact with a person in crisis and connect them with help. Participants will also learn more about trauma, substance use and self-care.

The trainings are being offered in partnership with the Community Services Group as part of the Mental Health First Aid Community Collaborative. The Collaborative is supported by a grant to Lancaster General Hospital from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Registration for both trainings is required. To register click here or email Brook Hummel at hummelb@csgonline.org. To learn more about the program, visit the hospital’s website.