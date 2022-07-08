(WHTM) – The United States Department of Agriculture has released federal income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals and free milk for the July 2022 – June 2023 school year.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, schools and other institutions and facilities will use the guidelines to determine eligibility for the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, the Special Milk Program for Children, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, and the Summer Food Service Program.

To apply, households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) need to include the SNAP or TANF case number on their application.

Households enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may qualify for free or reduced-price school meals and should complete a Household Meal Benefit Application. Other households can find more information on the commonwealth’s COMPASS website.

The following annual income eligibility guidelines are effective July 1, 2022, until further notice:

Family Size Free Meals or Milk(130% of Poverty Guidelines) Reduced Price Meals(185% of Poverty Guidelines) Not Eligible for Free or Reduced Price Meals or Milk One $0 to $17,667 $17,668 to $25,142 $25,143 and up Two $0 to $23,803 $23,804 to $33,874 $33,875 and up Three $0 to $29,939 $29,940 to $42,606 $42,607 and up Four $0 to $36,075 $36,076 to $51,338 $51,339 and up Five $0 to $42,211 $42,212 to $ 60,070 $60,071 and up Six $0 to $48,347 $48,348 to $68,802 $68,803 and up Seven $0 to $54,483 $54,484 to $77,534 $77,535 and up Eight $0 to $60,619 $60,620 to $86,266 $86,267 and up

“Offering free and reduced meals and free milk is a major way schools provide for their students. Keeping students fed means they can focus on learning in the classroom instead of having to think about where their next meal might come from,” said Vonda Ramp, state Director of Child Nutrition Programs.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.