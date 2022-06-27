LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Uber is offering free vouchers to help Midstate residents during the July 4 weekend.

Beginning Friday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 5 riders can use a $20 voucher towards an Uber pick up or drop off in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon counties.

To receive the voucher, scan the QR code below for directions on how to add the voucher to your Uber account.

The “Decide to Ride” program, is in partnership with Lancaster Bureau of Police, Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and Uber.