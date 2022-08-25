HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fresh Market in Hershey will be having their soft opening for the Upper Level of their market on September 1. The second level of the market consists mainly of all-prepared food and beverage vendors.

Fresh Market is a market in downtown Hershey that is set to officially open shortly after the soft opening of the Upper Level.

The Lower Level will consist of farmers market vendors, selling products from local farms. You will be able to find foods such as deli-meats, baked goods, produce, bulk nuts, dairy products, and more.

The Upper Level, which opens next week on September 1, will sell all-prepared foods that range from soup and sandwiches, to full course meals. You’ll be able to eat any meal of the day here, breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Fresh Market is located at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, Pa., 17033. It resides in the old Hershey Abattoir (Post Office) building that was built back in to 1930’s. The original structure has been kept in place.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.