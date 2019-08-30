Friday Midday Dorian Update: Hurricane Develops an Eye and Strengthens

At 11 AM Friday, the National Hurricane Center released their latest Hurricane Dorian update. There has not been much change in the track or intensity forecast, but the storm itself has strengthened to 110 mph sustained winds around the core. The hurricane has also developed an eye, a sign of strengthening.

Hurricane Dorian will likely become a major hurricane later today with the afternoon and evening updates from the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane’s turn to the west into the Bahamas this weekend is still on track, but a slower trend will continue as the hurricane pulls closer to the east coast of Florida. The location of landfall is still very hard to pinpoint, but the timing would likely be late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Before landfall, continuous heavy rain and wind will cause widespread issues for the eastern Florida coastline. This rain and wind could last for hours as the hurricane slows down on Monday before actual landfall. Rainfall forecasts in excess of 12″ are predicted for portions of the southeastern Florida coastline.