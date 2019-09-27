Friday Morning Lights: Elizabethtown High School

Week four of Friday Morning Lights has the Daybreak team at Elizabethtown High School.

They highlighted the school’s E-sports club, theater club, and mini-thon in addition to the outstanding faculty, football team, band, and cheerleaders.

E-town just started an E-sports club. The team competes against other Lancaster-Lebanon League schools in online gaming. This goes hand in hand with some of the school’s computer programming classes.

Last year Elizabethtown’s High School musical was nominated for and won multiple Apollo awards. The school would like to honor the theatre club’s accomplishments.

Elizabethtown High School mini-thon has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past several years for the 4 Diamonds Fund. The 4 Diamonds Fund was created by the Family of Christopher Millard, who was an Elizabethtown student in 1973 so the mini-thon has a special connection to the E-town community. For more information about the mini-thon check out their Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/EAHSMiniTHON/

To wrap up the show, the Daybreak team previewed the football team’s match up with Solanco.

Next week on Friday Morning lights, the Daybreak team will travel to Carlisle.

Miss Gina Lassandro was chosen to receive a gift from the ABC27 Friday Morning Lights sponsor, Members 1st.

Tune in every Friday, coverage begins at 5 a.m.