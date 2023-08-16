LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular Peruvian-style check restaurant will soon unveil its newest Midstate location in a Lancaster-based shopping center.

A new Frisco’s Peruvian-style chicken eatery will soon be unveiling its fourth Midstate location – this time at the Crossroads at Willow Valley Shopping Mall, located at 2416 Willow Street Pike in Lancaster County.

According to an X post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, the new Frisco’s is going to occupy a 3,080 square foot space that is situated next to Mick’s All American Pub and a Domino’s Pizza.

Additionally, the new Frisco’s will be capable of seating over 70 guests at a time. According to Frisco’s website, this new location will become their largest location to date. Other Midstate-based Frisco’s locations include:

454 New Holland Avenue (Lancaster)

​2101C Strickler Road (Mount Joy)

​1028 Lititz Pike (Lititz)

The new Frisco’s location is set to open in the Fall of 2023. To check out Frisco’s full menu, you can click here.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.