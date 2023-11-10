(WHTM) — Frito-Lay has issued a recall of 16,100 bags of their Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps due to the risk of undeclared milk.
According to the FDA, the veggie crisps were recalled as a result of an investigation following a consumer complaint.
The recall affects Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps with a use-by date of March 12, 2024, and any one of these manufacturing codes: 55432514MH, 55432516MH, or 55432517MH.
|Product Description
|Size
|UPC
|Code Date & Manufacturing Code
|Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps
|6¼0Z.(177.1g)
|02840020646
|Must have both:
USE BY
12 MAR 2024
And any one of these
Manufacturing Codes
55432514MH
55432516MH
55432517MH
The bags were sold as early as September 13, 2023, in 26 states including Pennsylvania.
Other states included: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
No other Off The Eaten Path products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs have been recalled and, according to the FDA, no allergic reactions have been reported to date. Frito-Lay is instructing consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk not to consume the products and to discard them immediately.
Consumers with the product can contact Off The Eaten Path Consumer Relations at 1-844-683-7284 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.