(WHTM) — Frito-Lay has issued a recall of 16,100 bags of their Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps due to the risk of undeclared milk.

According to the FDA, the veggie crisps were recalled as a result of an investigation following a consumer complaint.

The recall affects Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps with a use-by date of March 12, 2024, and any one of these manufacturing codes: 55432514MH, 55432516MH, or 55432517MH.

Product Description Size UPC Code Date & Manufacturing Code Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps 6¼0Z.(177.1g) 02840020646 Must have both:

USE BY

12 MAR 2024

And any one of these

Manufacturing Codes

55432514MH

55432516MH

55432517MH

Courtesy FDA

The bags were sold as early as September 13, 2023, in 26 states including Pennsylvania.

Other states included: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

No other Off The Eaten Path products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs have been recalled and, according to the FDA, no allergic reactions have been reported to date. Frito-Lay is instructing consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk not to consume the products and to discard them immediately.

Consumers with the product can contact Off The Eaten Path Consumer Relations at 1-844-683-7284 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.