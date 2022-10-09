TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool. Hi 64. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly, Patchy Frost Possible. Lo 40. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 67. Winds: Light.

What a morning! Everyone dropped into the 30s with some spots dipping below freezing…plenty cold enough for frost. Temperatures will bounce back though today thanks to sunshine and a light westerly breeze. Highs will reach the low 60s…about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. With clear skies and dry air in place tonight, a lot of us will again drop into the mid to upper 30s. Keep those plants covered!

The moderating trend continues as we head into the early work week. Highs Monday bounce back into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies, and we should break 70 by Tuesday. The warmest day will be Wednesday before a cold front crosses the region Thursday, bringing a period of rain during the afternoon and evening.

Behind the front, cooler air settles in again for next weekend. Highs will tumble into the low 60s with overnight lows potentially dipping into the upper 30s again for some. There may be some moderation next Sunday before a sharp cool down as we head toward Monday the 16th. Plenty of fall chill still to come!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo