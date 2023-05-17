LOYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 1900’s church that was fully renovated into a home is currently listed for sale for $449,000.

According to the listing, this historic church was formerly known as UCC church and was first built back in 1900. This two-story church comes equipped with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms and is 6,800 square feet in size.

Kitchen

Bathroom

Front entrance

Open living area

Hallway

The inside of the church features Brazilian Cherry, Tumbled Travertine & Medallion floorings at the entrance and the Brazilian Cherry floors continue into the first floor ‘Great Room’. According to the listing, this property also has a large open kitchen that comes equipped with:

Italian porcelain tile

Large island

Marble counters with ornately detailed edging

Custom tiled backsplash

Additional breakfast bar

Stainless steel appliances, including an oversized six burner gas range with custom stainless steel hood

The second floor of the property features another large ‘Great Room’ with red oak flooring and built-out windows. According to the listing, this renovated church also boasts an expansive primary spa-like bathroom with a “jetted tub with custom pedestal, vanity with ‘vessel’ sinks, and Tumbled Turkish Travertine flooring.”

Additionally, the new listing features a .57-acre property with enough parking for up to six vehicles. According to the listing, there is a three-car detached garage with epoxied floors, and there is also enough space for additional parking around the property.

This listed property is located at 4 Davis Alley and is part of the West Perry School District. The property was listed by RSR Realtors and the listing agent is Melanie Woodward.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics