ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Most people have already heard that the Fulton Bank branch in Annville is closing its doors, but now we know why they are closing and when.

As previously reported, according to a Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) that was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville, which is located at 1 W. Main St., is going to be closing its doors.

According to Fulton Financial Corporation, beginning on April 28, 2023, the accounts at the Fulton Bank in Annville (Annville Financial Center) will be transferred to their Cleona Financial Center, which is located at 433 W. Penn Ave. in Cleona.

Fulton Financial Corporation went on to explain in an emailed statement, the reason for the recent closure:

“While it’s never easy to close one of our Financial Centers, it’s sometimes necessary after we evaluate factors including how many customers use the center and how often, as well as whether there are other Fulton Bank Financial Centers nearby. We are making these changes to align our services with trends in how customers conduct their banking, including growth in online and mobile banking that is reducing transactions conducted in financial centers across our industry. Consolidations like these enable us to operate more efficiently and invest in new financial services, while maintaining a network of Financial Centers where we meet with customers, listen and understand their needs, and recommend the best financial solutions for them.” Fulton Financial Corporation

According to Fulton Financial Corporation, they are planning on consolidating five different Fulton Financial Centers throughout their entire market – one of these consolidations included the Annville Branch. Following the consolidations, Fulton Bank will continue to operate 204 Financial Centers, and continue to offer online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Moving forward, Fulton Bank has four other neighboring branches for its Annville-based customers to utilize – all of these branches being within approximately 5 miles from the Annville Branch. The following nearby Fulton Bank Centers include: