ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future.

According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:

OCC Weekly Bulletin

This branch is located on 1 W. Main St. in Annville – It is still unclear as to when this branch will officially close its doors.

Fulton Bank was founded back in 1882 and today has over 200 specialty centers, specialty offices, and over 230 ATM’s across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia, according to their website.

abc27 news reached out multiple times to the Fulton Bank in Annville for comment but was unable to make contact.

