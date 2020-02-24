Fundraiser planned for family of victims killed in W. Hempfield fire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Hempfield Fire Department is organizing a fundraiser and collecting donation for the family of the victims killed in a house fire.

On Saturday night, a fire killed two relatives inside a home on Marietta Avenue in West Hempfield Township, according to a neighbor.

Several other people lived inside of the home including children.

The victims have not been identified.

The fire department is working with Trio Bar and Grill at 3707 Marietta Avenue in Columbia. On March 8, from 11 a.m. until close 20 percent of food sales will be donated to the family.

Clothing for men and children are also being accepted at the fire department.

They’re looking for the following items:

Size 6 girls shoes

Size 10/12 girls clothing

Size 8 boys shoes

Size 10/12 boys clothing

Size medium ladies shirts

Size 8 ladies shoes

Size Large clothing

They are also accepting grocery, gas and clothing gift cards.

All donations can be dropped off at the fire department at 3476 Marrietta Avenue.