HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of a local board game café named Urturn Café recently announced on Facebook that they will be closing their current Harrisburg location.

Urturn Cafe combines eating and board games to create a unique environment for all of its guests. According to Urturn Cafe, they opened their current location on 7710 Allentown Blvd just months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – nonetheless, they were able to make it work.

According to Urturn Cafe, the decision to close was made due to an inability to come to an agreement on a lease for their location off Rt. 22. Although Urturn Cafe will be closing its current location, it is not the last you’ll see of the game board cafe.

Starting in late March or early April 2023, Urturn Cafe plans on opening a new location at the Farmstead Farmers Market on 1976 Laudermilch Rd – on the corner of Rt. 22 and Rt. 743. This new location will be called ‘Urturn Games and Gifts’, and will focus on the retail end of Urturn’s business.

Urturn Games and Gifts plans to continue offering different products to its customers, such as:

Chessex

Misty Mountain Gaming

Reaper Miniatures

The new retail location is also looking to offer different kinds of merchandise, from:

Kobold Press

Hit Point Press

Field Notes and more!

“Its always hard to make these decisions, however this is not goodbye, this is a see you real soon,” Urturn Cafe said in a Facebook post.

To view the entire announcement made by Urturn Cafe on Jan. 26 you can click here.

abc 27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available