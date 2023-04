(WHTM) — Residents in northern parts of the Midstate may see smoke on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is set to do a controlled burn at the State Game Lands in Jefferson Township, Dauphin County near both Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties.

Smoke may be visible between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

Controlled burns are meant to destroy brush that could otherwise become fuel for a wildfire.