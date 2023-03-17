HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On March 17, The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported the gaming revenue for the month of February.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during February 2023 was $456,838,518. This is an increase of 21.60% compared to the revenue generated last February.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gaming revenue sources regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests, and VGTs.