YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The garage of a home in York County caught fire on Monday.

The fire happened in Springettsbury Township near North Manheim Street and Wallace Street.

The fire was listed as a vehicle fire in the garage. Several fire units responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started, if there were any injuries or if anyone is being displaced because of the fire.