HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered in Harrisburg to celebrate women, and there was plenty of support for an important donation drive.

FLOW, which stands for “for the love of women”, held a donation drive to help eliminate period poverty by providing women and girls who are experiencing financial difficulties with their hygiene products.

The organization has only been around for a couple of months, but members said they will be around for years to come because the need for these items will continue.

“What we are trying to do is create this impact on a day to day basis and a monthly basis, so that everyone in the community knows that we need to focus on these health disparities,” Founding member of FLOW, Dr Sharee Livingston said.

Dr. Livingston said nearly 10% of women suffer from period poverty. Some of the donations will go to schools and help organizations in the region.