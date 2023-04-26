HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new German-based discount retailer and grocery store will be opening soon in Harrisburg.

The new Lidl discount grocery store is slated to open soon in Harrisburg, right off Jonestown Road in the Paxton Towne Center. According to a representative of Lidl, they confirmed that a new Lidl store would be opening at 5125 Jonestown Road.

“I can confirm we plan on opening a store in Harrisburg at that location. We are in the early phases of planning and do not have more information to share on the timeline or other additional details,” the Lidl representative said in an email. “We look forward to opening our store in the future and serving the community with high quality, fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

Though this will become the first Lidl to open its doors in Dauphin County, there are currently two other Midstate Lidl locations:

York County (980 South Richland Ave.)

Lancaster County (2001 Columbia Ave.)

According to Lidl’s website, the company was founded in 1973 out of Ludwigshafen, Germany. Today, Lidl operated in 32 countries and employs more than 341,000 people around the globe.

The new Lidl will be located at the former home of HH Gregg, next to Target.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.