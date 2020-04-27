Get ready for another cool, cloudy, and damp week

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers, Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 38.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 59.

After several rounds of steady rain yesterday, the area of low pressure responsible for it is beginning to push away early this morning. However, in its wake are some showers and breezy conditions. While some drier air will try and filter into the region today, stray showers will be around at times too. It will be a breezy, cool, and mainly cloudy day with highs in the mid-50s. Some clearing for the late afternoon and evening hours may give temperatures a small boost, but we will still be fighting the colder wind. Skies should try and clear briefly tonight with lows dipping into the 30s.

The week ahead doesn’t offer much improvement in the overall weather pattern. Another trough will cross through tomorrow bringing plenty of clouds and the threat for stray showers. Highs will increase just a bit, close to 60°. More steady rain arrives by late Wednesday into Thursday. This rain event could be another soaker with 0.5-1.0″ on the table again. What a pattern we’ve been in! The weather this week does see some slightly warmer weather each day and some optimistic outlooks show a chance of hitting 70° next weekend. Hang in there, drier and more comfortable days are ahead! It just may take a while before we get there! We’ll keep you posted. Until then, keep the jacket and umbrella handy.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara