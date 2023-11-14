GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The newly opened SavorHood food hall recently announced its closure, and is now under a new name and ownership.

abc27 news reported back in April of 2023 when the “new food experience” named SavorHood first opened its doors.

The new food hall was created and owned by Colorado natives Steve Burton and Judy Morley. Renovations to the new 14,000-square-foot space on 985 Baltimore Pike began back in August of 2022, and upon its completion, SavorHood was home to a local brewery and 10 other vendors.

Back on November 1, 2023, the landlord of the space at 985 Baltimore Pike, Brian Zoeller, announced on Facebook that SavorHood would be closing its doors “due to a series of events leading to financial struggles.”

As part of the announcement, Zoeller shared that he would be taking over the food hall concept and renaming it the Lincoln Social Food Market. According to Zoeller, once they hold their official grand opening, the following changes will be made:

Cash will now be accepted by most vendors

New vendors will be introduced

Events and special programming will be emphasized to bring entertainment value to the guest’s dining experience

They will be prioritizing community outreach and involvement, which will include senior days and collaborations with local schools and sports teams

A new bar concept will soon be added as well

This month of November has been utilized as a transition period for most of these changes to be made and for SavorHood operations to be dissolved. The official grand opening weekend at the new Lincoln Social Food Hall will be held on Thursday, November 30 through Sunday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It is important to note that any and all SavorHood gift cards will still be accepted until Sunday, November 26.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.