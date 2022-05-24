GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – The 6th annual Glen Rock Arts & Brew Fest is returning to downtown Glen Rock on June 4, 2022. Over 60 vendors, entertainers and activities will be located across the downtown Glen Rock area from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arts and crafts vendor booths will be in front of the Arthur P. Hufnagel Public Library, along York County Heritage Rail Trail, Water Street and near Ruins Hall. Food and seating will be available in the Glen Rock EMS parking lot.

The all-age festival is a rain or shine event and general admission is free to the public. A dedicated Kids’ Zone, which will include face painting, crafts and games, will be located in the Enterprise parking lot located on Water Street.

The “Brew” portion of the festival will be hosted by Ruins Hall and Crocodile Dog Marketing. Beer tastings will occur from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in designated zones only. Proper identification is required to purchase and consume alcohol. Tickets for beer tastings can be purchased in advance online, here.

The Northern Central railway is also offering train trips from Glen Rock to New Freedom and back for $12 throughout the day.

Volunteer work is still needed for setup, tear down, parking, general information and vendor assistance. Volunteers will receive water, snacks and a Glen Rock Arts & Brew Fest t-shirt. Sign up to volunteer here.

For more information visit www.GlenRockArtsAndBrewFest.com.