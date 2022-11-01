CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new daycare building is now open in Cumberland County.

The Goddard School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new location in Enola. The new location is currently enrolling children who are six weeks to six years old.

This brand new 18,000 square feet space will include a basketball court, a drama stage, three outdoor playgrounds, and a student-maintained garden.

“I think first of all having spaces like that is going to attract some of the best teachers which is going to allow the best experience to be provided to those kids. But we also have the state-of-the-art technology. We have smartboards in every classroom. We also have a projection system in the gymnasium which allows us to do some fine motor and gross motor skills we could not provide before,” said Jordan Zielinski, the on-site owner.

The Goddard School said that this facility will be their largest facility on the East Coast.