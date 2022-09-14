GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — After being postponed a few times, the weather was perfect on Thursday afternoon to play some golf and raise money.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region Board Members were at the Manada Golf Club, with the goal of playing 144 holes today, as well as raising $144,000.

“A lot of these kids are suffering from depression and anxiety from not being able to do the things they once were, and that’s why the need is so great to have someone they can talk to. Somebody who can be there for them is a mentor to lend a hand,” Brian Lorenz said.

In 2020, 100 holes were completed in a day which raised $60,000 for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the capital region.