Gorgeous and cooler weekend on tap for Central PA

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 76.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Lo 58.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 76.

The weekend will provide a fall preview with highs in the 70s and lows dipping into the 50s for some rural locations at night. We also stay dry through Sunday. Both days should feature plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds working in by Sunday afternoon. All-in-all this will be an extremely pleasant weekend, the last of the summer season for many before school begins.

As high pressure moves up over New England early next week, easterly flow will result locally. That means clouds from the Atlantic will dominate Monday and Tuesday, with drizzle possible by Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s early next week. A dying cold front moves through Wednesday with scattered showers and that may be the only real shot at rainfall next week. Thursday and Friday look warmer, sunny, and dry at this time. Stay tuned. Enjoy the pleasant weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara