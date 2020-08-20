Gorgeous day on tap, heat builds back starting tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 65.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 87.

Temperatures are starting in the 50s for many backyards this morning marking the coolest morning since June! Today will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures will remain seasonable through Friday, with humidity remaining fairly low too. Tomorrow will be warmer, but thanks to high pressure, both today and tomorrow will remain dry.

Heat and humidity will build back in for the weekend with highs approaching 90° again. Our next chance for thunderstorms will come Saturday afternoon and a few could re-develop Sunday. With the heat and humidity comes the return of slightly unsettled weather. Next week, 90° weather looks to continue in full force with another heat wave anticipated. Hot and dry weather appears here to stay once again in the extended forecast. In the meantime, enjoy the more comfortable weather this week!

Tropical Update: We are watching three tropical waves/disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that have chances of developing into future tropical storms. The eastern one is located east of the Lesser Antilles and poses the greatest threat. As of yesterday, the National Hurricane Center has now upgraded the status of that wave/disturbance to Tropical Depression 13. If this depression becomes a tropical storm in the coming days its name would be Laura. Considerable uncertainty remains with the strength and exact track, but it does appear the track could threaten the Caribbean islands and possibly the southeast U.S. We’ll continue to monitor as many changes are likely over the coming days.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara