TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 68.

TUESDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

After a spectacular Sunday across the region, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, July 4th itself is looking gorgeous too, with lots of sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and low humidity again! It will be terrific for cookouts, pool parties, and fireworks displays through this evening. It looks like a picture-perfect 4th across Central PA! Get out and enjoy the weather today because humidity and t-storm chances return Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. Some storms tomorrow could turn severe with damaging winds and heavy rain, and we’ll monitor for any watches or warnings. The best chance for severe weather tomorrow will likely come during the late afternoon.

T-storm chances will be less for Wednesday and Thursday before another front brings us showers and t-storms for Friday afternoon and evening. Next weekend should trend drier with less humidity and seasonable high temperatures as the front pushes south and drier and more pleasant air moves in from the north. It looks like a great weekend at this point. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara