TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm Afternoon. Hi 86. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Bit More Muggy. Lo 68. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY: Warm, More Humid. Hi 88. Winds: E 5 mph.

Our stretch of pleasant weather continues today with most of us waking up to temperatures in the 50s this morning. Humidity won’t be much of a factor but it will warm up into the mid to upper 80s again this afternoon…almost 5 degrees above our early September normal high.

Tonight will be stellar for Friday night football with just a few clouds late and overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. Humidity will start to creep back in and that will carry us through the holiday weekend. Saturday will feature highs in the mid to upper 80s but more clouds than sun at times should keep us from reaching 90.

A cold front approaches the area Sunday…bringing at least a low chance for pop-up storms by the afternoon but mainly north and west of Harrisburg. Most of the day will be dry though. By Sunday night and Monday, the front stalls nearby as an upper level low begins to spin up and that means our best chance for rain over the next 7 days. Labor Day certainly won’t be a washout…but plan for occasional showers throughout the day.

Depending on how slow this feature spins up, we may deal with drizzle and stubborn clouds through Tuesday and possibly early Wednesday. We’re still favoring a drying trend toward the middle and end of next week though with highs back in the mid-80s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo