TODAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 66. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Not As Chilly. Lo 42. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Periods Of Rain, Especially Mid-day. Hi 62. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

What a start to the weekend! Temperatures in many areas have dropped into the lower half of the 30s with even a few 20s showing up. The late-April sunshine will be on our side today though as temperatures soar throughout the 40s and 50s this morning, eventually topping out in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Get out and enjoy it as we do have rain on way Sunday.

The weekend will be 50-50 as periods of steady rain move in by mid-day Sunday. This will be ahead of a warm front that will have a tough time crossing the area. This means rain could linger into the early evening before we finally dry out Sunday night. A weakening cold front will cross Monday and could bring a stray shower or two, but most of the day will be dry with highs back into the low 70s.

Next week looks unsettled at times as a stormy weather pattern continues. An incoming area of low pressure will bring more steady rain Tuesday night with leftover showers and perhaps a thunderstorm for Wednesday. After drying out Thursday, more showers could come through next Friday as we cool back down into the low 60s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo