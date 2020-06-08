Gorgeous weather continues today

TODAY: Sunny & Comfy. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Clear & Comfy. Lo 58.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Warmer. Hi 88.

How gorgeous was yesterday? The skies were blue and the temperatures were perfectly normal for early June. All-in-all it was a stellar Sunday! Today continues with comfortable weather and little humidity and plenty of sunshine! Soak in this user-friendly weather while it lasts. Tuesday and Wednesday upper 80s and possibly low 90s move into the region with increasing humidity. Most of the early part of this week will stay dry, with the exception of late Wednesday. A pop-up shower or t-storm is possible then, but not a given.

Clouds roll back in for Thursday as the remnants of Cristobal arrive with a cold front. This puts an end to the big time heat and humidity, however, we do not expect a lot of rain by the time this front arrives. Cooler weather continues with low 80s and upper 70s anticipated for Thursday through next weekend. At this time, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday remain an uncertainty. The remnants of Cristobal look to push east and keep Central PA dry during the time frame. However, some guidance suggests the frontal remnants get held up along the coast and could bring stray showers back into Pennsylvania at some point over the weekend. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara