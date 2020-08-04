Gorgeous weather today, a few showers return Thursday and Friday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 87. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 66. Winds light.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 83.

As quickly as it came, that’s how quickly it exited! Tropical storm Isaias brought the region some beneficial rain yesterday morning, and for the most part, limited flooding issues. The exception was over parts of Lancaster county where upwards of 4, 5, even 6 inches of rain fell within a short period of time. The east coast was not quite as lucky. Fortunately, the storm has now pushed into Canada which means the United States is finally done with impacts from this storm. And, for now, the tropics look quiet!

Gorgeous weather returns today on the heels of Isaias as high pressure builds. Expect lots of sunshine and low humidity with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase overnight ahead of our next weak disturbance. This may bring a few showers to southern tier areas by early morning Thursday.

With a lingering front nearby, we’ll keep in the threat for a few showers Thursday and Friday, mainly early-day Friday. The rest of the weekend looks mostly quiet with lots of sunshine and highs warming into the upper 80s by Sunday. Typical ‘dog days’ heat returns early next week, with highs back in the 90s and the threat for scattered storms both Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo