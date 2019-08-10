Gorgeous weekend on tap for Central PA

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant! Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant! Hi 84.

The gorgeous weather from Friday will continue into this weekend as temperatures turn seasonable and humidity falls to comfortable levels. Both today and Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine, with overnight lows by Sunday morning falling into the 50s for some! It’s going to be a Top 10 weekend so get outside and enjoy it!

The heat and humidity creep back in by Monday as the wind direction turns more southerly. Monday will still be mainly sunny, but it will be warmer and a tad more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A better chance for scattered showers and t-storms will come Tuesday and Wednesday with a cold front. At this point, it appears the front will drop south and stay south of the area for the end of next week. That means drier weather and less humid air will return for next Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara