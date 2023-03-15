PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited a George Washington Carver High School in Philadelphia on Wednesday, touting some of the proposed budget spending that aims to address the Commonwealth’s teacher shortage.

Shapiro’s proposed budget includes nearly $25 million to recruit more teachers as well as a $2,500 tax credit for newly certified teachers or teachers who move to Pennsylvania.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have a teacher shortage crisis today in Pennsylvania and if we fail to act, if we fail to take these common-sense steps, we will have an even greater crisis tomorrow,” Shapiro said.

The governor’s office says there were more than 200 vacant teaching jobs in Philadelphia alone at the beginning of this school year.