Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Levine to give update on latest COVID-19 mitigation efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a press conference today to give an update on the latest round of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Christmas has passed, but it’s too early to see if these efforts were about to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The mitigation efforts are currently set to expire on January 4th at 8 AM. It is unclear if they plan to stick with this plan or extend the efforts.
The press conference begins at 1 PM today, and the live stream will be available on this story.
