Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Levine to give update on latest COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Tom Wolf (Photo: Pennsylvania Governor’s Office)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a press conference today to give an update on the latest round of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Christmas has passed, but it’s too early to see if these efforts were about to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The mitigation efforts are currently set to expire on January 4th at 8 AM. It is unclear if they plan to stick with this plan or extend the efforts.

The press conference begins at 1 PM today, and the live stream will be available on this story.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss