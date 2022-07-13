HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, July 13 that 70 municipalities will receive over $37.8 million to support traffic signal upgrades, increasing safety and mobility across Pennsylvania’s communities through PennDOT’s “Green Light-Go” program.

“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, as well as keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently,” Governor Wolf said. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursements for municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of already existing traffic signals.

As quoted in a press release, the following Midstate counties will be receiving grants:

Adams County

Cumberland Township – $105,520 for upgrades to the traffic signal at Route 30 and Herrs Ridge Road.

Cumberland County

Upper Allen Township – $639,334 for township-wide safety traffic signal modernizations at 16 signalized intersections.

Dauphin County

Hummelstown Borough – $30,517 for safety upgrades at two traffic signals along Hanover Street

Franklin County

Mercersburg Borough – $44,097.68 for traffic signal equipment upgrades at two intersections along Main Street (Route 16); and

Washington Township – $78,500 for synchronization of traffic signals along Route 16.

Juniata County

Fayette Township – $320,000 for modernization of the traffic signal at East Main Street (Route 35), Westfall Street (Route 235), and Church Street (SR 1004).

Lancaster County

City of Lancaster – $851,760 for upgrades for four intersections along the Manor Street (Route 999) corridor.



Mifflin County

Granville Township – $377,000 for modernization of the traffic signal at Route 103 and Belle Avenue.

York County

Spring Garden Township – $65,020 for retiming and the addition of an eastbound left turn phase at Richland Avenue and Country Club Road; and

Warrington Township – $279,400 for modernization of the traffic signal at Route 177/Route 74 and SR 4026

For more information regarding the Green Light-Go grants, click here.